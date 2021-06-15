The number of explosions in Germany rose sharply last year. With 414 cases, it was no less than 65 more than in 2019 (increase of 18.6 percent). The explosives also made more money: about 17.1 million euros, compared to 15.2 million euros in the previous year. This is reported by the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (BKA) in its 2020 annual report, published today.











In 268 cases, the bombers successfully blew up an ATM (in 2019 there were 218; an increase of 22.9 percent). In 146 cases they failed to do so (2019: 131; plus 11.5 percent). In 158 of the 268 successful explosive attacks, the perpetrators gained access to the money in the machines (plus 11.3 percent).

The number of robberies in which the perpetrators used explosives instead of blowing up the ATMs by running gas in them rose spectacularly by no less than 516.7 percent. According to the federal investigation, this is ‘most likely’ attributable to preventive measures taken by the operators of the ATMs (eg gas neutralization systems) and more preventive measures in the Netherlands. ‘The night closure or the technical closure of ATMs in the Netherlands in particular probably led to a relocation effect to Germany’, it sounds.

Explosive squatters from the Netherlands use explosives more often than other criminal groups. With 50.1 percent, the Dutch are in the majority among the explosives suspects. No less than 71.4 percent of them are classified as ‘itinerant offenders’. Most (111) of the 168 arrested suspects came from the Netherlands. That was almost twice as many as in 2019 (68). According to the federal investigation, this is also probably due to the displacement effect. In addition, itinerant suspects came from Romania (4), Poland (2), Belgium, Spain and Hungary (1 each).

Audi gang

Most suspects who travel from the Netherlands to Germany to blow up ATMs come from the Utrecht/Amsterdam region and often have a Moroccan migration background. They act in the form of a criminal network whose members operate in varying composition and with varying tasks. ‘Permanent offender groups with a hierarchical structure and focused on the long term are the exception’, the BKA notes.

The so-called Audi gang is held responsible for many explosions in Germany. The name of this criminal network refers to the usually stolen cars of this type, with which the perpetrators prefer to travel. According to the German justice, almost all of the approximately four hundred members have a Dutch-Moroccan background and mostly come from Amsterdam and Utrecht. They operate in varying compositions, specialize in blowing up ATMs and are said to have committed some 300 explosive attacks in the past six to seven years.

Most explosive attacks in 2020 took place in North Rhine-Westphalia (176), which borders on the Netherlands. Over the past five years, no fewer than 634 ATMs have been blown up in this state, especially in the border area with the Netherlands. The criminals took more than 30 million euros, according to an investigation by the state’s Ministry of Internal Affairs in August.

Cross-border cooperation

Thanks to the cooperation between the German police team called ‘Heat’ and the Dutch police, a number of Dutch suspects were arrested. They were on trial in Germany. That was the case in 2020, among others, in Munich and in Düsseldorf, each with six suspects.

In the former lawsuit, the 29-year-old main suspect was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in October. According to the court, he committed six explosives attacks and earned at least half a million euros. Five co-defendants, four men and a woman, received prison terms ranging from 20 months to six years and eight months. The bombers on trial in Düsseldorf were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six years to ten months.

Join the conversation

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch our trending news videos: