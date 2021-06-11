The Seville the transfer of Luuk de Jong and the Dutch striker, focused right now with his selection for the Eurocup, do not stop appearing to him girlfriends. After the confirmed interest of PSV Eindhoven in recovering him and the siren songs from Mexico, where they already wanted to take him in 2019, the Turkish Press assures that the Besiktas of Istanbul you have spoken with your agent Louis Laros and has put an important contract on the table.

The trouble is that the current Ottoman League champion wants avoid payment of any amount for the De Jong transfer And that is Sevilla, who paid 12 million for him two seasons ago, does not contemplate it right now. Luuk, 30, still has two seasons left on his contract at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of June 10, 2021

The Forward born in Aigle (Switzerland) has marked this last season 9 goals in 48 official appearances between the League, Champions, Cup and European Super Cup. The debut campaign in Nervión he got just one more, 10, but three of them were fundamental for Sevilla to raise their Sixth Europa League in the finals in Germany. He scored the 2-1 that defeated Manchester United in the semifinals and the first two goals at Inter de Milan in the final, which ended with a 3-2 for the Lopetegui team.