On The academy From ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21), Jimena Barón got fed up with Carolina Pampita Ardohain’s favoritism for Barby Franco and took a drastic measure: “I’ll give you one point for what Pampita does,” he told the participant.

It happened yesterday, Wednesday, in the artistic skills contest that takes place in the Marcelo Tinelli cycle. After imitating Lady Gaga, Barby Franco had lapidary criticism from three of the members of the jury: Ángel De Brito, Jimena Barón and Hernán Piquín.

Instead, the driver of Pampita Online (Net TV), a cycle in which the participant also works, was very contemplative and once again insisted with her posture of seeing with good eyes everything Barby does on the track.

Jimena Baron He couldn’t stand Pampita’s attitude towards Barby anymore and at the time of casting his vote he said: “The election was cool because you dance very well and that makes people connect, because you dazzle. But the song… Jesus Christ!”.

“You choose to sing in English, which you don’t pronounce well either,” he continued. So they weren’t smart there. He was like a Korean … something very strange … I couldn’t make out any part of the original lyrics, it was your own language, a strange thing ”.

After that lapidary criticism, Jimena Barón stated bluntly: “I’m looking at Pampita’s score and, since I don’t agree with what she’s doing, I’m going to lower you a point and put a five”. Very hard!

The jury of La Academia, of ShowMatch: Piquín, Jimena Barón, Pampita Ardohain and Ángel De Brito. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

What did Pampita say?

Carolina Ardohain has the secret vote in this round of The Academy of ShowMatch, so the score he gave to Barby’s performance could not be known. But judging from its return, it must have been high. Hence, the anger of Jimena Barón.

When commenting on Barby Franco’s Lady Gaga imitation, Carolina Ardohain stated: “When the participant comes and vibrates, I like it and I value it. I liked it so much that I am going to put this score “. The score, of course, remained secret.

For its part, Angel De Brito He had rated the participant 1 after stating that he had not liked what he did on the track. “People who have no talent for singing, like you, should have chosen something easier than Lady Gaga, at least to get away with dancing,” he said.



Barby Franco impersonated Lady Gaga on ShowMatch’s La Academia. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

With Hernán Piquín, Barby Franco had no better luck: the dancer judged that his performance deserved only 2 points. In his criticism, he also questioned the contestant’s mispronunciation in English while claiming that he had not understood anything.

ACE