With a slight downward trend in coronavirus cases, the Buenos Aires government decided to relax the restrictions that governed the City. Some of the changes have already been implemented this weekend, such as the opening of bars and restaurants until 11pm. But between this Monday and Friday there will be more openings.

The main novelty of this Monday is that shopping malls are back, after more than two months of being closed. Although the expectation of the merchants, who intended to open this Saturday, was not met, being able to return to work this week will allow them take advantage of pre-Father’s Day sales, which is celebrated on Sunday, June 20.

The other novelty has to do with schools. From this Monday, the entire secondary level will have a bimodal system. That is, a combination of face-to-face and virtual classes. Until Friday, this modality was only used in 1st and 2nd year.

The return of shopping malls and the expansion of face-to-face classes add to other measures that already apply from Saturday. One of them is the reduction of restricted circulation hours. Until Friday it was from 8 to 6, but from this weekend it is from 24 to 6.

The Argentine Chamber of Shopping Centers and the tenants of the stores protested in front of Abasto in May, demanding the reopening. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

Hand in hand with that change, the bars and restaurants were able to recover their night shift and now they can receive public, always in open air areas, until 11pm. Non-essential businesses can remain open until that same time.

In the meantime, Contact sports for up to 10 people are re-authorized, as long as it is outdoors. Until now, only those that do not involve physical contact were allowed. On the other hand, clubs and gyms can get back to work organizing outdoor activities.

For other openings, on the other hand, we will have to wait until Friday 18. From that day on, the cinemas and theaters, with a capacity of 30%.



On Friday June 18 theaters and cinemas reopen. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

Also on Friday, the temples will be able to receive worshipers indoors, because the religious celebrations. The maximum occupancy allowed will be 30%.

Rodríguez Larreta assured that these flexibilities are possible because the downward trend in infections that had been noticeable for two weeks was consolidated: “The average number of cases fell from 2,600 to 1,600. That gives an R, or contagion rate, of 0.90, “said the head of government.

Still, Friday’s report reported that there were 2,015 new cases among City residents and 60 deaths. And an occupation of 71.75 of intensive therapy beds of the public health system.

Next, which are the openings announced by the Buenos Aires Government for the City of Buenos Aires.

Circulation and gastronomy

The general circulation will be restricted between 24 and 6 in the morning.

As of this Saturday, the bars and restaurants will be able to open until 23, although they will only be able to attend in outdoor spaces. Still, this will allow them to receive customers again during dinner hours.



The bars and restaurants will be able to receive clients until 11pm. Photo Fernando de la Orden

Shops

The essential and non-essential trades also may open until 23, respecting the current protocols.

As of Monday, in addition, they will be able to reopen the shopping malls, although with capacity. The maximum capacity will be one person every 15 square meters.

Cinemas and theaters

From Friday June 18 they will be able to reopen cinemas and theaters. The capacity will be 30%.

This measure was agreed between those sectors and the Buenos Aires government.



Cinemas and theaters will reopen with a capacity of 30%. Photo Enrique García Medina

sports

Will be allowed outdoor sports activities, with and without contact, for up to 10 people. Until now, contact sports were not allowed.

The clubs and gyms They will be able to carry out their activities, but only abroad. The use of the salons is not yet authorized, which is something that the sector has been demanding.



Clubs and gyms can only organize activities in outdoor spaces. Photo Fernando of the Order

Social gatherings

Is it so social gatherings allowed in open spaces with a maximum of 10 people. And the playgrounds of the squares will reopen.

Encounters in enclosed spaces are still restricted. The Buenos Aires government recommends avoiding them and appeals to individual responsibility to comply with the prohibition. Is that most of the infections occur indoors.

Professional activities

The professional activities they will continue to work remotely. The idea is to continue with the telecommuting.

Religious activity

Until now, only religious celebrations in the open air and with the participation of up to 10 people are allowed.

Based on these new measures, from June 18 these celebrations can be held inside the temples, but with a maximum capacity of 30%.

What will happen to the classes

From Monday, the classes will be developed as follows:

– Kindergartens and initial, primary and special education will continue with presence.

– Everyone high school students are going to have bimodality, that is to say, a combination of face-to-face and virtual classes. The first and second year students already had this modality. The difference is that from Monday it will be extended to the rest of the years of secondary level.



Students of all high school years will have a bimodal system, with face-to-face classes combined with other virtual ones. Photo Federico López Claro

– Adult schools, tertiary schools and Vocational Training Centers They will continue with virtual classes, but they will be able to resume face-to-face practices.

Winter break is kept on its original date, July 19-30.

NS