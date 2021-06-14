There Ardea shooting leaves a bad taste in the mouth of all those who have learned of the death of poor innocent victims, even two children, at the hands of a heartless man. THE witnesses recount those dramatic moments in which they first heard the shots and then the screams of the children. Before understanding what had unfortunately happened.

Source Pixabay

To Ardea, in the province of Rome, Sunday 13 June, in the morning, a real massacre took place. A 34-year-old man killed a 74-year-old and two children, aged just 3 and 8. Then he locked himself in the house before committing suicide, refusing to speak to the negotiators who intervened.

It has been hours of tensions in the province of Rome, with agents urging people not to leave the house, because the killer of three people had locked himself up and was potentially dangerous. When the agents broke in they found him dead in his bedroom.

Andrea Pignani he is the computer engineer who carried out the Ardea massacre. Everyone knew him and everyone had them fear. It was not the first time he did such acts. But no one had ever reported him.

Some people have reported that he sometimes threatened with a gun, which they believed to be a sniffer. Rita Rossetti, the killer’s mother, had called the Carabinieri in May after an attack with a knife. He had been subjected to a Tso, but he was free again.

Source Pixabay

Ardea shooting, the words of the inhabitants of the neighborhood

A woman who lives right in front of the Ardea park told what the inhabitants of the neighborhood felt before understanding what was happening:

We heard gunshots, I heard three, my husband five, and before that, the screams of children. We went out just to see what was happening and at that moment the gunshots.

Source Pixabay

Unfortunately, they later learned that the man had killed an old man and two small children.