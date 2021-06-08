A man he is entrenched in his house in Blessed Bread (Madrid) and has fired at least one shot with a firearm, as police sources have informed EFE. In this situation, the agents have cordoned off the building in that neighborhood.

The first investigations point to a discussion of the individual with his brother, which has caused some neighbors to call 091. Once the security forces have arrived, the man has fired at least one shot from the window of his home, as some witnesses related to Telemadrid.

Eviction from the area

Agents the Police Intervention Unit have evicted the area, on Avenida de Abrantes, and Metro de Madrid has closed the station, although the trains of line 11 will continue in operation.

For the moment it is not known if there have been any arrests or if anyone has been injured after the shooting, although several emergency units already They have moved to the scene.

In addition, Neighbors in the area have been asked not to leave their homes and those who returned at this time are kept outside the security perimeter waiting for the incident to be resolved.

Location

Blessed Bread, also known as the Blessed Bread Colony, is a neighborhood of the Spanish capital which is located between the official neighborhoods of Abrantes and Puerta Bonita. It limits the north with the street Carcastillo, to the south with Avenida de los Poblados, to the west with Belzunegui street and to the east with Vía Lusitana.