La punta del Grifone at the latest engagement after a tour de force that began a year ago in Russia. Then finally the holidays “and in July I will be on retreat with Genoa”

Genoa – The labors of Eldor. Twelve months of football, goals and non-stop matches, between Russia, Uzbekistan and Italy. Decisive with his 8 goals for the salvation of Genoa now Shomurodov prepares for the last effort. Tonight, at Ryad (at 20 Italian time), he will be on the field with the Uzbek national team for the big match against Saudi Arabia, crucial to continue dreaming of the World Cup pass in Qatar.

In addition to Pandev and Badelj, called up for the European Championships, Shomu is the third rossoblù still on the field these days. With 7 goals scored so far in the world qualifiers in the Asian zone, Eldor is the Uzbek top scorer, third overall in the ranking led by Japanese Takumi at 9. In Group D, Uzbekistan is second at 15 points, behind Saudi Arabia (17) the boss. at home tonight. Shomu and his teammates are looking to overtake but are also in full swing to qualify among the 4 best runners up to the next group stage with 12 teams divided into two groups.

“I dream of bringing Uzbekistan to the World Cup for the first timeEldor repeated in recent months. And now it’s time to keep the dream alive.

Tonight, for him, a year-long tour de force between Rostov, Genoa and the national team ends. Since last June 27, the day of his return to the field in Russia after the stop due to the pandemic, Eldor has started his football marathon. Closing of 2019/20 with Rostov until 22 July and restart of the next championship already on 8 August (break much shorter than the month and a half granted to Serie A). Then in October 2020 the arrival at Genoa and immediately other matches, between Grifo and the national team. From June 2020 to today Shomu has played 52 games. The last two with Uzbekistan, starring in the qualification matches won on 7 June with Singapore (5-0, 1 goal for him) and 11 with Yemen (1-0).

«I haven’t talked to the club yet but I will return to Genoa – Shomu said from the retirement of the national team earlier this month – I have a contract, I will join the meeting in July. I think I had a good season, considering that it was my first time in A. If a player is satisfied, he stops growing: instead I will continue to commit myself to the path I have taken ».

Eldor’s Genoa haul is 31 games, 8 goals, 2 assists and many interesting ideas, with a final in great shape after a physiological decline in the middle of the tournament. In December he also became a father, in the spring his wife and son joined him at his home in Albaro while the acclimatization continues and the knowledge of Italian improves. At 25, there are still many margins for growth: his speed and danger in the offensive phase have already attracted many admirers, but Genoa’s idea is to still focus on Uzbek.

And today, as in Pandev’s Macedonia and Badelj’s Croatia, Genoa rossoblù will cheer for Uzbekistan. For his national team, Eldor has scored 21 goals in 46 appearances. Coach Abramov is counting on Genoa’s goals and on Masharipov’s vein, author of the decisive goal against Yemen. In the first leg against Saudi Arabia (unbeaten in the group) the Uzbeks lost 2-3: on Tuesday they will try to make up for it. Then, also for Shomurodov, finally a little vacation before the long runs in Val Stubai.

