Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu came to the military registration and enlistment office of the Cheryomushkinsky district of Moscow with a surprise check. Visit frames published user of the Yandex.Zen platform SoberView.

The video shows how the head of the military department enters one of the offices and is indignant at the organization of work. “You have a microwave oven, a refrigerator, but there are no computers to contact another military registration and enlistment office by e-mail. Cell, mail … Are you, as partisans, putting letters in a hollow? What kind of work is this? ”He said.

On May 26, it was reported that the Ministry of Defense conducted an investigation into the colonel, who allegedly fell asleep during an online meeting with Sergei Shoigu. We are talking about Colonel Vyazovsky, who took part in a conference call with the Minister of Defense on November 3, 2020. One of the participants in the meeting thought that half an hour after the meeting began, the colonel fell asleep. The officer wrote a complaint against Vyazovsky, after which a check was started against him.

Earlier in May, Shoigu praised a proposal to introduce compulsory military training in Russia. He said that over the past 20 years there has been talk of military training and the introduction of such a subject in various educational institutions. The Minister of Defense also urged not to allow people who used narcotic and psychotropic drugs to join the army. He did not say whether such requirements would apply to the subsequent conscription.