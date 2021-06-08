Jorge Olavarría, in the Venezuelan Parliament, in 1999. ANDRES LEIGHTON / AP

Modernly, three varieties of the shoe-billed bird, called shoebill by confident naturalists, are listed in the modern guide to political birds in Latin America.

They are, namely, the spokesperson for the demographic agency, the electoral adviser and the shrewd political commentator, often a TV talk show host, who proposes, without fainting and as a solution to all the country’s problems, the urgent call for a constituent assembly.

These varieties do not always share the same habitat or the same time. There have been occasions when one or two of them merge into the same cross.

For reasons that I do not even dare to suspect, the national press of each country confers on them before the interested public the status of non-belligerent observers who promote with equanimity the circulation of beneficial ideas in times of crisis.

One might think that the latter occurs only in countries where politicians, journalists and academics can still write, speak and gesture freely.

More information

However, even in conditions as adverse to political life in freedom as those that prevail, for example, in the long-suffering Venezuela, the shoebills oppose stubborn resistance to extinction.

The shoebill, such as the buzzard, gallinazo, zamuro, chulo, jote and all the other names that the genus receives Coragyps in our America, it has been tenaciously implanted in the region since the end of the eighties of the last century.

The ornithological simile, with being hackneyed and quite easy, is justified in my view by the mimetic affinity shown by the walking of the shoebill (Balaeniceps rex) and the way in which these peripheral political actors move through a neighborhood in perennial uncertainty. I am speaking, of course, also of his speech and his gestures in public.

Moving through the bogs and stagnant waters of tropical Africa, where papyrus grows and warty frogs abound in its diet, the shoebill’s gait looks extremely cautious. However, its stealth when walking contrasts with the thunderous, satisfied squawk it emits after swallowing a prey. There are times when he remembers a shooting. Seeing it is overwhelming, even if it’s on YouTube.

Extreme caution when giving a prognosis – the reputation of the polling agency, never forget it, is at stake – and sound very loud when cackling what both the opposition and the government should do – the political scientist, after all, aspires to leave some day of being coach interviewable and become a minister counselor. There is the whole of his trade, or almost everything.

An expression to be expected from every pollster on the eve of tight elections sounds something like “these figures are just a snapshot. Fifteen days is a long time in politics; D-day is a long way off and they can still change: what counts is the trend, its projection over time ”.

The voices “narrative”, “empower”, “articulate”, “connect” and “empathy” are the tonic, the dominant, the subdominant and the diminished octave in the score of the soloist political scientist of the panel of experts.

It is not believed, however, that interpreting measurements without frightening the client and assuming the coaching Of the candidate without necessarily running his luck is like selling beer at the baseball park on a Sunday in August. The work of these people is very difficult; much more, it seems to me, than that of the candidates themselves.

The most difficult sighting to record is that of the Constitutionalist shoebill. It is often about a politician without a party, highly cultured and talkative, who, to distinguish himself in the platoon, adopts a discourse that is neither neoliberal nor statist. His beak seeks bone and marrow, he says: his thing is to radically change the rules.

You can spend a lifetime at it without persuading anyone until the day you come across a ravishing populist in need of slogans.

In Venezuela we had Jorge Olavarría, an unsinkable shoebill of the Creole aristocracy who had been everything in forty years of public life: diplomat, successful author, unavoidable columnist, editor, TV producer and presidential candidate.

It was difficult not to sympathize with the irony displayed by the antipolitical verb of his conservative Bolivarianism and with his erudite sniper profanity as an expert in comparative law.

Chávez, a seductive thieving magpie, recruited him for his campaign command and snatched the issue of calling a constituent assembly. For a few months it made him feel like a great court advisor of the Fifth Bolivarian Republic.

His memory honors having joined the opposition bench from day one. There were no more than five in a sea of ​​131 assembly members who gave us the most important constitution that Chavismo has not stopped violating for 22 years.

Olavarría died in 2005, an opponent but never repentant.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.