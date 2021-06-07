Shipping Shipping is facing a major overhaul, and Wärtsilä intends to benefit from it, according to the new CEO

“We have the technologies, but the availability and economy of new fuels are challenges,” says Håkan Agnevall. Of the world’s shipping, 98 percent still runs on diesel and only a couple percent on liquefied natural gas.

Wärtsilä and diesel, they are two words that are used to put together. The traditional products of the company, which makes marine engines and power plants, blew thick smoke into the air and with it a lot of carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions.

However, maritime transport is also becoming more environmentally friendly. Not very fast though, but before long. Wärtsilä intends to play a key role in the transition.

“There will be more in maritime transport over the next ten years than over the previous 30 years. Change must accelerate if we are to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, ”says Wärtsilä’s new CEO Håkan Agnevall.

World cargo ships sailing the seas spend much of their time in international sea areas.

Ships are often registered in countries with favorable tax and regulations, where even environmental legislation is not the strictest.

The sector is governed by the rules of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), but it is often slow and complicated to agree on them to everyone’s satisfaction.

Although engines running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) have been on offer for twenty years, with a much lower percentage of lng emitting much less diesel than diesel. The rest of the ships still run on diesel. It is the cheapest and easiest option.

Shipping generates more than two percent of CO2 emissions. It has been agreed within the IMO that emissions will be halved by 2050. At the same time, the number of ships is growing rapidly, which means that existing ships need to reduce their emissions even more.

Reductions are sought above all by improving the energy efficiency of ships. Last autumn, it was decided to introduce a rating system that takes into account emissions and energy efficiency.

“The EU, on the other hand, is discussing bringing maritime transport into emissions trading,” says Agnevall.

The fastest the accelerator of change may eventually come from the customer side. Many listed companies have set themselves significant emission reduction targets over the past couple of years, including the company’s purchases.

“When they do, they have to look at their entire value chain. Logistics and transportation are an important part of it. Our customers’ customers demand green solutions. ”

For example, a car factory may be interested in what kind of energy the steel it uses has been produced and what kind of ships it has been used to transport.

Agnevallin Wärtsilä has a number of solutions for greening shipping that should give the company a competitive advantage.

“When it comes to long-distance shipping or cruise ships, the solution is green fuels. In the future, it could be methanol, hydrogen or ammonia produced from green hydrogen. Our ammonia-powered engine is already in the test phase and will be ready in 3-4 years, ”says Agnevall.

Wärtsilä is known for engines that are easily converted to use a variety of fuels and are also energy efficient.

Wärtsilä’s diesel engine can be easily converted to lng. It already significantly reduces emissions. It can later be converted to other fuels.

Wholly there are still many twists and turns in the journey of new fuels. For example, there will be a huge demand for renewable hydrogen for other purposes as well.

“We will complete the technologies well in advance, but the availability and economy of new fuels will remain a challenge for customers for a long time to come.”

However, according to Agnevall, Wärtsilä is a globally present and credible interlocutor on various options. There is still a lot to be done in energy efficiency.

“We can offer a lifecycle guarantee that, for example, fuel consumption reduction targets will be met. And we have a global service network to support customers here. ”

Customers need to be sure that the solutions they choose really work.

“Investments in this sector will be made for 25-30 years. The versatility of our engines is also a kind of assurance of this. “

Wärtsilä’s President and CEO Håkan Agnevall was photographed near the company’s headquarters in Salmisaari, Helsinki.

Who? Håkan Agnevall Swedish, born 1966.

Studied engineering physics and economics at Lund University.

President and CEO of Wärtsilä from February 2021.

Vice President, Volvo Bus Business 2013–2020.

Previously worked for ABB and Bombardier, among others.

Married, adult children.

Enjoys running, swimming and cycling.

But today’s Wärtsilä is much more than just engines. It has invested heavily in intelligent ship control systems that automatically optimize routes and ship port operations. It means automation of motors, steering and other systems.

According to Agnevall, intelligent steering can save a lot of fuel and on the other hand also reduce emissions.

There are also fully self-propelled barges and other small vessels under development, which can be an economical way to handle transport by inland waterways, coasts and canals.

Fast a change has also taken place in the energy business, which has traditionally sold diesel or gas-fired power plants. It has suddenly become a big battery stock trader. Why on earth?

“Electricity production is gradually shifting to zero-emission production everywhere. However, wind and solar production require a lot of control power and a balancing system. We want to be involved in this very interesting business. ”

For example, a combination of a quick-start engine and a battery storage can be used to generate backup power and balance the system. Wärtsilä does not intend to manufacture the batteries themselves.

An integral part of the system is also its control. Four years ago, Wärtsilä acquired Greensmith in the United States, which makes information systems for regulating the electrical system and backup power.

“It brings intelligence to the system. I understand we have a very competitive solution on offer. ”

According to Wärtsilä’s own estimates, it is already the world’s third largest producer of battery stocks after Tesla and Siemens-based Fluence.

Influence Wärtsilä has quickly barked at a huge number of new technologies. Does it disperse the company’s resources too widely?

“It doesn’t break down. New technologies are constantly entering the industry, and we are following the situation closely. We buy some companies and take over its know-how. This is what we did with batteries, for example, and intelligent electrical system control solutions, ”says Agnevall.

“With others, we act as a partner, meaning we incorporate their technology into our offering to customers, but we don’t have to manage the technology ourselves.”

Although Looking to the future, Wärtsilä’s bite on the ship’s side are still multi-fuel engines and propulsion systems. What is being sold there now?

“Lots of lng engines but very much also diesel, it’s not worth hiding.”

At the moment, trade is still partially silent in the market for new ships, although there is already a huge demand in the market for container vessels and lng carriers.

Wärtsilä does not sell much for them. Its position is strongest in passenger ships and so-called specialty ships, such as ships used to install wind turbines.

Wärtsilä’s four-stroke engines usually operate on board as an electric power plant using a propulsion system that propels the ship forward. Container and tanker ships usually have a simpler and cheaper system where the engines drive the propellers directly.

American cruise companies can hardly expect new ship orders for the Turku shipyard for a while, but Wärtsilä is already benefiting from the fact that cruises will start in the summer. That means ships need the company’s maintenance and other services.

Wärtsilä turnover and earnings were on a declining trajectory even before the corona pandemic. According to Agnevall, the problems and solutions to this are known.

“It was largely a matter of realized risks in some large projects. Many things had been fixed before I came here, but we need to further develop the identification and assessment of risks and consider whether the risks are commensurate with the return promised. It is not rocket science but requires discipline and experience. ”