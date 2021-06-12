Shingeki no Kyojin has come to an end and volume 34 of the manga has finally been published. This would close the work of Hajime isayama, including the controversial additional pages that had been leaked. The editorial Kodansha has decided to celebrate by making a online display for his fans.

This virtual event is completely free and easily accessible to all the public. It will be available through Anique, a virtual Japanese museum that has several exhibits from different sagas such as The World Ends With You. In this case, Shingeki no Kyojin It has different rooms to show the best of the manga and its history.

How can I see the Shingeki no Kyojin exhibition?

You only need to make an account at Museum Anique, you can use your Twitter account to do so. Then, with a default image and a nickname, it will receive you Armin arlert that will guide you to the exhibition of Shingeki no Kyojin. You can enter from a mobile phone or computer.

Upon entering, the first room you will see will be the Eren jaeger, you can stop to look at each of the pictures, make a comment or move from left to right.

The exhibition of Shingeki no Kyojin It has 40 rooms in total, one dedicated to each main character in the saga: Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Erwin Smith, Levi Ackerman, Hange Zoe, Sasha Blouse, etc. It even has its own souvenir shop.

If you like anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



