Shingeki no Kyojin published on June 9 volume 34 that contains the final chapter of the manga created by Hajime isayama, an epilogue and a final note that closes more than 11 years of almost uninterrupted publications. This action manga told the story of Eren jaeger Y If you haven’t seen it, here we help you:

Shingeki no Kyojin became one of the most popular manga in history, surpassing industry classics such as One piece. The editorial Kodansha, responsible for bringing the end of the work of Hajime isayama has celebrated this important event in its industry in a big way.

Where to buy volume 34 of Shingeki no Kyojin?

One of the first people to celebrate the final volume of Shingeki no Kyojin was his own author who already mentioned that the second special edition is in production. Also, there are different unique products for sale that commemorate this milestone for the saga and its author.

If you are interested in buying volume 34 or any of the special products of Shingeki no Kyojin, you can do it through the bookshop Rakuten which continues to have some unique editions that celebrate the departure of the definitive end of the saga of Hajime isayama.

