The creator of the famous anime and manga ‘Shingeki no Kyojin‘, Hajime isayama has revealed that Eren Jaeger, protagonist of the series, is actually alive.

Although, the only bad thing is that it is in an alternate universe. Maybe this reveal isn’t entirely canon with the manga.

This revelation was given in a comic section that appeared in the Japanese morning newspaper ‘Asahi Shimbun‘. In this, Isayama made some vignettes where we can see that Eren He appears in a new world, which combines elements of fantasy with the modern world, and transforms into a titan to smash what appears to be a giant frog.

Is Eren Jaeger still alive in Shingeki no Kyojin?

These vignettes were made to celebrate the official end of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin‘. Although its story ended in April, it was only on June 9 that it released the last volume of the manga, where the last four chapters of its story are compiled. A few additional pages were also added that ‘Isayama‘he couldn’t add at the time.

The last time we saw Eren, he was beheaded by my house. His death stopped the rumbling of the earth and caused Ymir fritz decide to end the age of the titans once and for all. With these events ended the story of Eren and the successful manga that began in 2009

Although the manga has already come to an end, we can still wait for the adaptation of the last chapters of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ in anime, which will arrive sometime in 2022.

So if you’re not ready to say goodbye to Eren Jaeger, you still have time to prepare yourself psychologically. Or think that this segment is the true ending.

