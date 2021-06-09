Shingeki no Kyojin has finally come to an end, volume 34 of the manga Hajime isayama has managed to generate a furor in his fandom. So, the publisher Kodansha, responsible for publishing this saga, has not missed the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with a giant mural at the station Shinjuku on Japan.

This mural titled Inspiring Giants shows the cast of Shingeki no Kyojin in his titan mode. This is more than 45 meters long, on it you can read: ’12 years of gratitude ‘. A gift that Kodansha has prepared for his fans in Japan and that he shared with the rest through Twitter.

Where can I see this Shingeki no Kyojin mural?

Currently, this mural of Shingeki no Kyojin It is located in the free passage that goes from east to west of the train station of Shinjuku, in the metropolitan area of Tokyo Japan. It will only be available for one week, although this could change in the following days.

This mural shows us a small animation: At the beginning, we can see the face of Eren jaeger like a titan breaking the walls with the legend Shingeki no Kyojin in front. Later, this wall falls to show much of the cast of Titans (including those who were within the walls of Paradis) with the message: 12 years of gratitude. We hope that this incredible mural can reach more parts of the world.

