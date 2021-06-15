Atlus’ JRPG reappears at Nintendo’s conference for E3 2021.

Time to collect demons! Nintendo has recovered the highly anticipated Shin Megami Tensei V during his E3 2021 conference. In style, moreover: we have a new gameplay trailer and release date, even if you don’t expect many details about the story, because there aren’t any. If you want to get an idea of ​​what you can expect from the game on a graphical and functional level, yes, you’re in luck.

Shin Megami Tensei V will arrive on November 12The video lets us see what the new battles against demons – Quite a continuist, everything be said – and the mechanics to recruit them through dialogues, something that will come in handy to take into account those new to the series. In a similar way to how it happened in Undertale, the player will have to talk to his enemies to recruit them.

Each demon will have its own tendencies, so each one will respond differently to your words. Once you have them in your possession, it will be possible to fight with them to strengthen them and even merge them to give rise to even more powerful creatures. And Jack Frost will be back, of course, which is why he is the most recognizable face of the saga.

Even more interesting is the fact that we already have an official release date, and it is not too far away. Shin Megami Tensei V is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on next November 12. If you are interested in getting it, you may want to know that reservations begin on June 21.

