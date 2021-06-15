Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

A medical source told Al-Ittihad that the prosthetic limb of the artist Sherif Desouki has not yet been installed, indicating that he is being psychologically rehabilitated during the current period to prepare him for his new life.

The medical source added that the artist, Sherif Desouki, is still inside the hospital, following a complete treatment program and protocol that includes the psychological part and physiotherapy, which is a major factor before installing the prosthesis.

The source indicated that the artist, Sherif Desouki, dealt difficultly with those around him in the first period of rehabilitation due to his difficult psychological condition, but he began to adapt to the situation greatly with the psychotherapy program.

The artist, Sherif Desouki, is receiving psychological treatment in the recent period in a private hospital in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, with close follow-up from the Syndicate of Representative Professions, especially with the direction of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to treat him at the expense of the state.