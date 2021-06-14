moon is a dog who for 15 long years lived on the street with two heroin addicts, who, because of their vices, never cared about her. Many times he remained in the sun, without food or water. He suffered from hunger, thirst and loneliness.

Credit: Animalist Task Force – Facebook

To tell his story, through an interview with the newspaper The day, was the president of the association Animal rights task force, Carolina Sala. The woman said that one day she noticed that Luna was sick and so she decided to get closer to control her better. At that moment, she realized that she was in poor sanitation, had a bad skin infection and had lost hair in various parts of her body.

Carolina decided to talk to her owners and explained to them that the puppy had urgent need for help. Then she took care of buying her a stroller and the medicines she needed.

Over the next few hours, the couple separated. Man it was arrested by the police for drugs, while the woman joined another homeless man begging for alms. Luna was alone again.

After what happened, thanks to an administrative detention, the puppy was taken away. Leaving her on the street would have meant condemn her to certain death.

Today Luna is happy

When the owner got out of jail, he tried to get his four-legged friend back, but the association managed to make him understand that Luna needed a home and constant care. Eventually, the man realized he was alone for his own good and has gave up on her.

Today that hungry dog ​​forced to live on the street has a family that loves her and takes care of her every day. She returned to happy wagging and his eyes are filled with joy.