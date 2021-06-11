Not long ago images related to the filming of She-hulk. In them we could see Mark Ruffalo in a motion capture suit from what would be the film set for the next Disney Plus project. Since then, we have not received any other news or any details about the series.

Images show Mark Ruffalo in a motion capture suit. Photo: Twitter / @ bigscreenleaks

However, new reports appeared. According to Variety, the actress Jameela jamil has been chosen to give life to Titania, the villain in She-Hulk. That way, she would join the cast of Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as the Hulk.

Regarding the leading role, different international media have reported that Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer walters.

Who is Jameela Jamil?

Of Pakistani and Indian origins, Jameela Jamil was born in London, England. His career began in the world of entertainment as a promising model, then he made a leap to acting where he cemented his future steps.

While the 35-year-old actress is primarily known for playing to Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good place, the former radio and television presenter is also credited in various small screen productions such as American dad !, Camp confessions and How to build a girl.

What is She-Hulk about?

According to what is shared by Variety, the series is focused on the lawyer Jennifer walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin that inherits the powers of Hulk after a blood transfusion. However, unlike him, she remains in control of her personality, intelligence, and emotions.

On the other hand, the web portal has announced that Kat Coiro will be the director and executive producer of the adaptation. In addition, Jessica Gao will be the showrunner, executive producer and writer.