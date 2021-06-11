Sharjah (Union)

Sharjah Police, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, continued its field awareness campaign to check the safety of vehicle tires on the roads in the central region of Al Dhaid.

Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, said that the campaign aims to educate drivers of light and heavy vehicles about the importance of the safety means required for vehicles in general, and the safety of tires in particular through the standards and measures that must be met in tires, being one of the most important elements of safety and security in the vehicle. To reduce the causes that lead to summer traffic accidents, in order to preserve lives and public property.

He stressed the necessity of periodically checking tires, making sure of their air pressure, and the absence of any damage such as cracks and others, especially in these periods of high temperatures, which may affect the possibility of tire friction on the road, causing rapid damage, or sudden explosion. .