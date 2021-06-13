Sharjah (Union)

Sharjah City Municipality announced that the Central Laboratories Department has obtained international accreditation from the British Accreditation Authority “UKAS” for the 22nd consecutive time. The Authority renewed confidence in the municipality’s laboratories after completing all annual audits on the technical quality of the food laboratory, environment laboratory and consumables, through communication technology. Visible.

Sheikha Shatha Al Mualla, Assistant Director-General of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories, said that the laboratories of Sharjah Municipality went through various developmental stages until they reached the current model of the first laboratories of their kind, which are characterized by accurate analysis and results and contain the best equipment and tools necessary for laboratory analysis, which qualified them to obtain It obtained the most prestigious laboratory certificate in the world, which is the quality certificate for testing and calibration laboratories: ISO/IEC 17025:2017 by the same institution that is globally authorized to grant this certificate.

She explained that the annual audit of the technical quality system of the food laboratory, the environment laboratory and consumables was completed in the field of laboratory analyzes of food and water products, which lasted for two days, leading to the renewal of accreditation for the 22nd consecutive time since 1999 as the first government laboratory in the Middle East to obtain this accreditation, which is This enhances the achievements of Sharjah City Municipality in all fields, especially the health fields, in line with its strategy and objectives.

In the same context, Sheikha Dr. Naglaa Ali Al Mualla, Director of the Central Laboratories Department, stated that during the evaluation, a detailed explanation was provided on the mechanism of laboratories work and the stages through which the analysis process goes through according to the best standards.