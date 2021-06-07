Sharjah City Municipality confirmed the continuation of its inspection campaigns to evacuate violators and singles from areas designated for families and families in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, as the municipality continues its campaigns in all areas in the city, explaining that it has evacuated more than 16,500 violators since the start of the campaign from Various areas of the city of Sharjah.

The municipality said that during the inspection campaigns, it monitored many violations, such as the violating engineering divisions and crowding inside the apartments without taking into account the preventive measures against the “Covid-19” virus, and the monitoring of many negative behaviors, so it, in cooperation with the strategic partners, took the necessary measures and directed the violators to reside in the areas designated for them.



