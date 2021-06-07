Sharjah City Municipality confirmed the continuation of its inspection campaigns to evacuate violators and singles from areas designated for families and families in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, as the municipality continues its campaigns on all areas in the city, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Council member Supreme Ruler of Sharjah.

The municipality commended the great role and fruitful cooperation of the strategic partners, the General Command of Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, which in turn immediately cuts off services for housing with violating engineering divisions and those that contain random electrical connections that pose a danger to the residents of these dwellings. Categories reside in areas designated for families and families.

The Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, confirmed that the municipality is following up on the public’s comments received by the call center in this regard and continues its campaigns and inspection visits on a daily basis. The municipality immediately formed a team to respond and deal with the observation of a resident after his intervention in the direct line program, and began to take the necessary measures against violators In cooperation with the police and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, 23 violators were evacuated and services were cut off from 13 apartments.

Al-Tarifi explained that the municipality has evacuated more than 16,500 violators since the start of the campaign from various areas of the city of Sharjah and taken administrative and legal measures against the violating houses to preserve the aesthetic appearance and the security, safety and privacy of families and families, as the municipality monitored during the inspection campaigns many violations such as violating engineering divisions and overcrowding inside apartments Without taking into account the preventive measures against the Covid-19 virus, and monitoring many negative behaviors, it has, in cooperation with the strategic partners, taken the necessary measures and directed the violators to reside in the areas designated for them.



