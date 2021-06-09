Sharjah (Union)

The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah held its regular meeting yesterday morning, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting discussed a number of important government issues that contribute to developing services and providing a decent life for citizens and residents of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the report on the performance of the general budget and the outputs of activities for the first quarter of 2021 submitted by the Central Finance Department to follow up the performance of the general budget, and work to develop it and improve its aspects and outputs.

The Council approved a set of proposals from the Sharjah Health Authority related to the operational aspects and services to be provided in Sharjah Healthcare City.

The Council also reviewed the report submitted by the General Directorate of Civil Defense on the procedures and controls for installing fire detection systems in residential homes in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council commended the role of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in using advanced modern systems and practices.