Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

The Environment and Natural Reserves Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah confirmed that raising animals, especially dangerous and predatory ones, in homes or farms, causes potential environmental and health damage, and a danger to the life of the individual in the community, as some individuals are tempted by raising lions, snakes, crocodiles, and other dangerous and predatory animals. This poses a constant threat to human health and life in terms of constant concern about the ferocity of these animals.

Hana Al-Suwaidi, head of the Department of Environment and Natural Reserves, pointed out to the Union that some diseases are transmitted from animals to humans due to the failure to conduct periodic examinations of the animal, in addition to the fact that breeding them causes disabilities and human losses, and that there is a group of people exploiting this matter commercially and resorting to Trading in predatory animals and smuggling them in illegal ways, unaware of the dangers that these animals may cause, with laws that prevent and criminalize this, and they must be preserved in an environment closer to nature, such as parks, reserves, and places prepared and designated for that.

The number of dangerous and predatory animals seized and confiscated reached (115) animals, and the number of seized and confiscated birds reached 15, as the specialized teams in the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority investigate and investigate to monitor violators and seize and confiscate dangerous and predatory animals in their possession, in addition to To carry out campaigns on the bird and livestock market, field tours in residential neighborhoods, and follow-up on farms and farms to monitor and arrest violators and take the necessary measures against them.

She stressed that permits to breed dangerous and predatory animals are granted in accordance with controls and conditions that must be adhered to, as a permit was issued to only one person, who provided all the requirements in compliance with the issued law.