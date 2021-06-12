The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority reported that it has provided 870 electronic devices in various emirates to pay bills, to develop electronic payment systems, and to provide innovative solutions to enhance the authority’s vision and strategy that aims at smart transformation, facilitating subscribers and providing them with the best services.

The Director of the General Administration of Institutional Support Services, Abdullah Al Shamsi, stressed that the Authority is keen to meet the needs and requirements of subscribers, to achieve the highest international quality standards, in implementation of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the necessity of paying attention to infrastructure projects, Providing the necessities of a decent life for residents in all regions of the emirate.



