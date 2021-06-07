At 50, Shannen Doherty has been in front of the cameras for more than 30 years. He has more than 80 titles behind him, most of them television series, and therefore he knows well what is the pressure that interpreters live with, especially women, as time goes by and they have to face the harshness of criticism in front of the screen. That is why he wanted to break a spear for so many normal women, without retouching and without filters, who face the camera every day.

Doherty has hardly done any projects for a couple of years, although now he has returned and has several in preparation. The actress, who became known in Feeling of living with her role as Brenda and consolidated globally with the Prue de Haunted, has been suffering from serious breast cancer for almost six years. A disease that she herself reported in the summer of 2015 and that she also explained that it remitted in 2017. However, in February 2020 the actress reported that the disease had reappeared.

She, who has shown the consequences of the disease, such as hair loss, now raises her voice for a more natural image. “I was watching movies tonight and I have realized that there are quite a few female characters that I can relate to,” he wrote on Sunday. on your Instagram profile, where he has almost two million followers. “You know, women without fillers, without botox, without having had a lifting facial. Women who love their faces and all the experience that they show ”.

“I have lived,” Doherty continued in the text that accompanied a photograph of him in the foreground. “I adore what I have lived and that my face reflects my life. I have survived a lot, yes, cancer, but more than that. Now I want to love myself. Finally. Let’s end the perception that magazines and Hollywood want us to enter. I want to see women like me. To women like us ”.

His reflection has received 180,000 I like in just 24 hours, in addition to more than 7,400 comments, most of them very positive. There are several who cite in their comments the role of Kate Winslet in the series Mare of Easttown, from HBO, in which the actress from Titanic she has refused to have her belly digitally retouched in a sex scene.

In the wake of her cancer, Doherty has talked about how her relationship with her body has changed. That was told in an interview with People in 2019. “What people don’t realize is that your body has been through such incredibly difficult things that it never fully recovers,” she said. “I’m trying to see how I can accept who I am now. I will never wear my size again. Some of my medications remove collagen, so I will never have a wrinkle-free face. I am critical of myself. But there are things you cannot fight against.

Some difficulties to accept that he also told on his social networks in 2017 when could he go back to work after having his first cancer. “As an actress, people put you on the bench. They think you are too weak, incapable … And it is work that gives you renewed strength to defeat the unimaginable beast. Today I compared myself to a car. A vintage Shelby that’s been in the garage too long. It’s still a cool car. The best. It just takes time for the engine to warm up and you’re done. ”