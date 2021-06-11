The new Shaman King anime is getting closer and closer to arriving in our region and officially. According to a recent Netflix announcement, the show will land on the streaming platform in the coming months, in addition to the official reveal of the first trailer.

The new anime of Shaman king is a reboot of the show that became famous in 2001. This time, the production sticks more closely to Hiroyuki Takei’s manga.

When does Shaman-King premiere on Netflix?

The long-awaited adaptation of the manga will be exclusive to the red giant of international streaming. Released on April 11 in Japan, the series will arrive on August 9 on Netflix Latin America.

Who will triumph and obtain the power to alter the world? Shaman-King debuts in Netflix on August 9 ”, confirmed Netflix Geeked through his Twitter account.

What is Shaman-King about?

Shaman King is a popular anime and manga series created by Hiroyuki Takei. The plot focuses on the mission of Yoh Asakura, a medium who can communicate and interact with ghosts given the long family tradition that makes him a shaman (link between this world and that of spirits).

Yoh will find an accompanying spirit that allows him to prepare and participate in the Shaman Tournament that will take place in Tokyo. A contest that takes place every 500 years and in which the winner is the Shaman King, who can contact the “great spirits” who control and watch over the destiny of the world.

Yoh will have to face other powerful shamans and also the main antagonist of the story Hao Asakura, who has a common destiny with Yoh and will try to win to fulfill his ambition to exterminate humanity and establish a utopia of only shamans.

Who are the characters of Shaman-King?

Although the story has a large number of central characters due to the confrontations, there will be the appearance of new rivals and other events. We introduce you to the indispensable characters of the iconic series.

Yoh Asakura is the main character and fiancé of Anna Kyōyama. The young man with a light and carefree character, has as a central goal to live peacefully. His accompanying spirit is a samurai named Amidamaru. Yoh is the twin brother and the other half of Hao Asakura’s reincarnation.

Anna kyoyama She is Yoh Asakura’s fiancee and a priestess. Anna is Yoh’s personal trainer and doesn’t plan to stop for nothing until she becomes the wife of the Shaman King.

Oyamada blanket he is the most intimate friend of the protagonist. Scary in condition, he is able to see ghosts even without being a shaman. It is very expressive.

Amidamaru he is a samurai who died during the Muromachi period 600 years ago; now it is the ghost that accompanies Yoh. Powerful and wise, but extremely reserved and devoted to Yoh.

Hao Asakura the main antagonist in the Shaman King anime and manga. During his third life he becomes the twin brother of his descendant Yoh Asakura. He is the most powerful shaman in the series.

How to watch Shaman-King on Netflix?

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to the Shaman King 2021 anime series. Because of this, it is highly unlikely that the anime series will reach other major streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, or Amazon Prime for some time.

Fans can expect the series to premiere in Netflix mid-August 2021. To view it on the platform, all you have to do is have an account and have the application on a tablet, phone, television or any other device.

Shaman-King Trailer