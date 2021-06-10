Dubai (Etihad)

Shaheen Abdel Rahman, the defender of our national team, announced that they will not waste any match points in the joint Asian qualifiers qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, promising to make every possible effort and sacrifice the precious and precious in order to continue victories until Al-Abyad crosses to the next stage of the qualifiers. .

Shaheen spoke about tomorrow’s match against the Indonesian national team, stressing their full respect for the competitor, stressing the need not to underestimate any team, no matter how late it is in the standings table, adding that seriousness is required in all confrontations, stressing that they will not compromise in tomorrow’s meeting and will fight for the three points. .

Shaheen praised his fellow players who succeeded in resolving the two previous matches by defeating Malaysia and Thailand, noting that everyone is aware of the sensitivity of the current stage, which is the most important in the team’s career, adding that all players aspire to write a new history for Emirati football, and they are all determined and determined to overcome all obstacles. To turn the dream of reaching the World Cup into a reality.