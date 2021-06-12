Devolver Digital kicks off E3 2021 with the craziness and humor of the Flying Wild Hog game.

Like all years, Return Digital has stormed E3 2021 with a good dose of madness, humor and indie games full of charisma. Among a few surprises, there could also be Shadow Warrior 3, by Flying Wild Hog, which graces us with its second gameplay trailer that you can find in this news.

Unfortunately, there are not many new details what to see in the news, but it is definitely a good time to review the exemplary design of the enemies and how Lo Wang will combine ranged weapons with close combat, adding to all that new techniques and tools that improve mobility.

Shadow Warrior 3 is coming this year to PC, PS4 and Xbox OneThe game is scheduled to hit PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at some unspecified point in 2021, although anyone would have hoped to have a release date for this event. Be that as it may, you can see how the action has softened to the extreme in this video, since we last saw it.

In Shadow Warrior 3, our comic hero enters a neo-feudal land of Japan, with the aim of capturing a dragon that has awakened from its slumber. At his side will be Zilla, his previous boss and former villain.

