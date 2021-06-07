As detailed by Variety, during Geeked Week held on Monday, Netflix He reported that Shadow and bone will have a second installment. This announcement did not come alone. In fact, the decision is based on the devastating audience levels it has obtained.

According to what was shared by the aforementioned portal, Shadow and bone was positioned as the number one series of the streaming platform in 79 countries, which include the United States, Australia, Germany, Russia, Brazil, Spain and South Africa. Likewise, it is specified that the title was viewed in more than 55 million households in the first four weeks after its release (April 23rd).

In addition, it has transpired that production performance has allowed Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels – the universe in which the plot of the story unfolds – to re-enter the New York Times bestseller list.

On the other hand, Deadline has reported that the Netflix order is for eight hour-long episodes per chapter. The writers in charge of the script will be Eric Heisserer and Shawn Levy. While the confirmed cast includes Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar).

What is Shadow and bone about?

The plot brings us closer to the story of Alina, an orphan cartographer, who – after being chosen for a dangerous mission – realizes that the mysterious land to which she is sent is divided by a wall of shadow. However, he discovers that a grisha has the power to invoke the light that is needed to save the inhabitants of that dark reality.

What is a grisha?

The grisha are a magical elite. They are able to control various elements of nature.