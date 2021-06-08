Sexual harassment Malmö opera director faces # meto-suspicions – resigned in Denmark, took time off in Sweden

In addition, a member of the management of the Gothenburg Cultural Institute resigned after receiving a verdict for buying sex.

Malmön director of the opera Michael Bojesen has resigned as chairman of the Danish National Art Foundation and taken a break from Malmö Opera this week.

Underlying these are allegations that when she conducted the Danish Radio Girls’ Choir from 2001 to 2010, the atmosphere was “sexualized” and that problems arose especially during the tours.

The discussion was raised by a Dane Politiken magazine, which interviewed twelve a member who sang in a girls ’choir. According to the magazine, the choir experienced negative consequences if they intervened in behavior on the “boundaries of suitability” or in direct unilateral sexual interest from adults “around the administration”.

Text messages sent to girls’ choir members are also mentioned. In one of them, choir director Bojesen would have allegedly himself written that he was fascinated by the subject of the message.

Bojesen has denied guilty of sexual harassment and indecency but has said he will take responsibility for the fact that this is considered to have happened during his choir term.

HS asked about the Malmö Opera, whose spokesperson conveyed Bojesen’s greetings.

“The revelations in the Danish magazine Politiken that individuals in the Danish Radio Girls’ Choir have experienced the operating environment as sexualized during my period are a shock to me. I am hugely sorry for this and as a leader I have to take responsibility, ”Bojesen says.

“The massive media attention has surprised not only myself but also my family,” Bojesen continues, announcing that he now needs rest and time for the family. On Monday, he gave “so far” administrative responsibility at the Malmö Opera To Carina Ostrander and artistic responsibility To Elisabeth Linton.

Malmön chairman of the opera board Per-Martin Svensson has stated that it trusts Bojesen and awaits the results of the study commissioned by Danish Radio before taking any action.

The Malmö opera tells HS that, in their view, there have also been false allegations in the public eye that Bojesen had been “separated” from the Danish State Art Foundation or that two cases had been “reported to the police”. According to the opera, Bojesen himself resigned to guarantee the Art Foundation peace of mind. Instead of a police case, according to Malmö’s opera, these are two reports received by a Danish broadcaster, as a result of which the broadcaster has commissioned a study led by a lawyer.

“The reports are confidential, so it is not known whether they relate to Michael’s choir leadership years or whether the accusations were made against him personally,” a spokesman for the Malmö Opera emphasizes.

In a separate In this case, a high-ranking employee of a “large Gothenburg cultural institution” received a verdict in April for buying sex and resigned.

The cultural boss said he had been in contact with a Romanian prostitute even before he moved to Sweden. It tells about this, for example Gothenburg Sposten.