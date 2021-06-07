Sexist violence does not give truce in Bolivia, where last weekend The murder of two women was reported, bringing the number of cases to 51 of femicides so far this year in the country, ranking it as one of the most violent for women.

One of the cases was reported in a municipality in the department of Chuquisaca, where the body of a 16-year-old girl was found that, according to the report of the Institute of Forensic Investigations (IDIF), she died of mechanical asphyxia due to strangulation carried out with a shoelace, after having been sexually assaulted.

The authorities found a cell phone among the clothes of the young woman and they found the identity of the aggressor, a 30-year-old man, who has already been arrested and in an abbreviated procedure hearing was sentenced “to 30 years in prison without the right to pardon,” the departmental Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The other case was registered in a community in the Potosí region, where a 45-year-old woman and her 35-year-old godson, were allegedly killed by her 48-year-old husband, who is wanted by the authorities.

Sexist violence is rooted in Bolivia. Photo EFE

Apparently an 11-year-old daughter of the couple was the one who alerted the authorities. The youngest and her 6-year-old brother are under the protection of the authorities before the escape of the father.

From January to May of this year, 51 women have been murdered, According to the Public Ministry, which added that the department with the most femicides is La Paz with 14 cases, followed by Cochabamba with 10, Santa Cruz 9, Oruro 6, Potosí 4, Chuquisaca 4, Beni 2, Tarija 1 and Pando 1.

Bolivian organizations that fight against sexist violence have warned about the increase in the numbers of femicides so far this year and recalled that in 2020 there were 113 deaths, with an annual average in the last seven years of 110 cases.

Infanticides

The Departmental Prosecutor’s Office of Potosí reported that two brothers of 3 and 5 years old were killed by the explosion of a dynamite charge that is presumed to have been activated by their father, who also died.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood of the city of Potosí and according to the departmental prosecutor Roxana Choque, the man, intoxicated, would have argued with his partner and mother of the children, who at one point went to seek help from a relative and upon returning heard the explosion.

“As soon as we had knowledge of the fact, we displaced the multidisciplinary team of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life (…) to initiate the corresponding investigations and carry out emotional support to the mother of the children and a minor under the age of 11 who witnessed the incident, “Choque said in a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Official data from the Public Ministry show that between January and May 2021 there have been registered 12 cases of infanticides.

Another event that has moved was the beating given by a 19-year-old couple who were drunk to their 5-month-old baby in the middle of the street until they left the child with a broken leg and 75 days of disability.

In Bolivia, a regulation has been in force since 2013 that punishes femicide with 30 years in prison without the right to pardonHowever, women’s groups consider that Law 348 should be reformed since few cases have a criminal sanction and on many occasions the justice system re-victimizes women who denounce acts of violence against them.

Source: EFE

