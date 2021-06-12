During the last days, Sarah Jessica Parker has given us clues about the start of production of And just like that, the long-awaited rebirth of Sex and the city. The renowned actress has shared enigmatic images of the exterior of the iconic Carrie Bradshaw apartment building in Greenwich Village. He has also revealed that they are already in the first script reading.

Sarah Jessica Parker releases previews of And just like that. Photo: Instagram / @ sarahjessicaparker

However, Parker has reopened the trunk of memories with a post through his official Instagram account, in which he is shown together with his close co-stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York).

“Together again. Reading our first episodes alongside all the colleagues and our new cast members. Like an ice cream ”, it is read in the aforementioned publication that has accumulated more than a million ‘likes’ so far.

Cynthia Nixon along with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis, respectively. Photo: Instagram / @ sarahjessicaparker

The recent updates come after the reboot was announced by HBO Max in December 2020. Also, specialized media have reported that Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will return to join Chris Noth and John Corbett in the cast.

On the other hand, it is known that Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) will not be part of this project. Instead, the series has added to Sara Ramirez, who will play Che Diaz, a queer and non-binary podcast host, whose sense of humor, big heart, and forward thinking about gender roles have made her a major figure in entertainment.

What’s more, it is known that the series —with no official release date— will have 10 episodes and will see the light through HBO Max.