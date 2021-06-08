In India, eight passengers on the plane were injured due to turbulence. Firstpost reported.

On Monday, June 7, a Vistara aircraft was en route from Mumbai to Kolkata when it got into a turbulence zone at an altitude of six kilometers. As a result of the incident, three passengers were seriously injured and were urgently hospitalized immediately after landing.

For example, an elderly man dislocated his shoulder, a woman broke her arm, and one man received a head injury. The other five travelers escaped with bruises and scratches. The rest of the passengers were not injured, in total there were 123 people on board.

Earlier in June, a Russian plane made an emergency landing in Moscow over a signal about a malfunction of the front landing gear. The landing took place as usual, no one was injured.