ofKai Hartwig shut down

Experts do not yet know everything about the extremely contagious delta variant of the corona virus. Some worrying cases have been reported from India.

New Delhi / London – The nationwide seven-day incidence has been going down for days. The corona situation seems to be easing. But one variant of the virus worries experts.

The highly contagious Delta mutant (B.1.617.2) of the coronavirus is currently particularly raging in India. It was also discovered there for the first time. Recently there was also a suspected case in Germany in connection with the Delta variant. It is now also spreading in Great Britain.

Indian doctors have now warned of the serious health problems that corona disease with the Delta mutant can cause. According to this, sick people are threatened with circulatory disorders which, among other things, can cause blood clots. In the worst case, the consequences are loss of hearing or so-called gangrene. This refers to the death of tissue due to a prolonged circulatory disorder.

Coronavirus: Delta mutant is said to have amputated people in India

According to Dr. Ganesh Manudhane had several limbs amputated in India. “We suspect that it could be due to the new virus variant,” said the doctor from Mumbai opposite the Daily Mail. According to the newspaper, the “extremely rare cases” of gangrene in patients in the UK have not yet been reported.

However, a research report from the University of Manchester suggested that British sufferers also experienced similar symptoms. According to the study, hearing loss was found in 7.6 percent. In addition, 7.2 percent of corona patients suffered from dizziness, 14.2 percent had tinnitus. This could also be permanent if it is not dealt with immediately. In addition, according to a report by the medical journal BMJ Case Reports, some Covid patients suddenly developed deafness.

An infectious disease specialist at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai warned not to jump to conclusions. The news agency Bloomberg explained Dr. Abdul Ghafur: “We need more scientific research to be able to analyze whether these newer clinical discoveries are related to B.1.617 or not.” (kh)

List of rubric lists: © Anupam Nath / dpa