Residents of Omsk have accumulated a large amount of garbage and rubbish in their apartment. The cleaning service needed several trucks to take out unnecessary things from the premises, reports Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Related materials “Everything is falling apart” Debts, leaks and mountains of garbage: how several thousand Russians became hostages of the management company Ice is melting between us The homes of millions of Russians are threatened by the melting permafrost. How to save the Russian Arctic?

Two sisters and a daughter of one of them lived in a three-room municipal apartment on Pobedy Boulevard. The neighbors found out about the problem with the condition of the living space – they began to smell an unpleasant smell and noticed cockroaches and mice at home. Soon, representatives of the Department of Housing Policy came to the apartment of the Russian women with a check. They saw that piles of rubbish had accumulated in the rooms, which reached human height and blocked the passage.

The women were asked several times to put their homes in order, but they did not take any action. Then the department filed a lawsuit against the residents. However, knowing about possible fines, they could not take out the garbage on their own. As a result, representatives of the department organized the process through a cleaning service. In the near future, women have to pay the cleaning costs.

In September 2020, the owners of one of the apartments in Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region, with a scandal, evicted tenants onto the street. The tenants actually turned the house into a dump and brought in about 20 cats and a dog. It took three trucks to remove the things, and the moving process took 15 hours.