The morning is still quiet when the man in front of me on the terrace starts talking about his favorite writer, who died in harness. The woman next to him cuts him off. Her favorite author has also given up the ghost – The Seven Sisters, she explains. The man shrugs. “Seven sisters?” he says, shaking his head. “I should not think about it. I only have one, and I have my hands full with it.”

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl