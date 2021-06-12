NAfter almost seven months, the well-known Hong Kong pro-democracy Agnes Chow was released from prison on Saturday morning. She was led to a car and could not speak to journalists, as the broadcaster RTHK reported. Outside the Tuen Mun Penitentiary, supporters gave her supporters words of encouragement.

Agnes Chow, 24, was sentenced to the sentence along with other young activists such as Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam for an anti-government demonstration on June 21, 2019.

Chow’s release coincided with the second anniversary of a major protest: on June 12, 2019, an estimated one million people demonstrated against the government’s proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China. The police shot the crowd with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Disparaged as the stooge of “foreign forces”

The brutal police action further heated the mood in the Chinese Special Administrative Region. Violence increased during the months of regular protests, while Beijing stood firm and denigrated protesters as the stooges of “foreign forces”.

The protests are meanwhile suppressed by the authorities. Western states are accusing China of undermining the autonomy status of the former British crown colony of Hong Kong, which is guaranteed under international law, with its actions and above all with the security law.