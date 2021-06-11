After two years without seeing each other in person due to the pandemic, the task piled up for the leaders of the G7, who will have to face a long agenda of issues that concern the international community starting this Friday.

Heads of State and Government will urgently address vaccinate to the whole planet against the coronavirus to the challenge that Russia represents or the return to multilateralism.

These are seven tips to better follow the meetings of the seven most developed countries in the world (G7) in Cornwall (South East England):

1. Vaccines

The British hosts have insistently insisted that this must be the “peak of the vaccine” against covid. With a large part of their population already immunized, the rich countries begin to turn their gaze towards the less developed, whence fear that new variants will emerge jettison their vaccination efforts.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, detailed together with the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, his plans to donate 500 million doses of vaccines against Covid. Photo: AP

The good intentions that the group’s leaders formulated after meeting virtually in February have hardly been translated into action.

But now, once your countries’ programs have moved forward, real progress is expected.

US President Joe Biden opened fire by announcing the donation of 500 million doses from Pfizer.

2. Brexit

Nothing could be further from the wish of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johson, that Brexit sneak into the forum, with the United Kingdom already being for all purposes of the European Union (EU).

However, the repercussions of that decision are particularly felt in Northern Ireland, where London and Brussels are unable to reach agreement on customs controls.



Northern Ireland and Brexit, another topic in debate. Photo: AFP

The strong presence of European countries in the G7 (France, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, in addition to the EU) makes it inevitable that the problem is one of the main friction points at the summit, waiting for the self-proclaimed “Irish” Biden – that is how he considers himself because of his family roots – to show his thumb to show his support. The omens for Johnson, for now, are not good.

3. Climate change

This is a decisive year in the fight against climate change.

The November COP26, which will also be organized by the United Kingdom, is presented as the meeting in which countries will update their commitments for a drastic reduction that allows reaching net zero emissions.

The return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement, from which it exited under the presidency of Donald Trump, marks one of the points where further convergence is expected in Cornwall.

4. Russia

Another of the cohesive elements of the Group of Seven is its character as club of liberal democracies. And Russia – excluded from the hitherto G8 after the 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea – will once again focus its eyes as a common adversary.

The persecution of the opposition in its ally Belarus or the cyberattacks coming from Russian “hackers” are two of the concerns that the forum will address to forge a common position before Biden’s long-awaited meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next Wednesday.



The relationship with the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, among the axes of the G7 summit. Photo: AP

5. Multilateralism

It’s not just about the weather or Russia. The fresh air that Trump’s departure and Biden’s arrival in the White House have brought allow British hosts to be optimistic with recovering a certain unity of action on a global scale.

“It is the first time in four years that the G7 leaders are expected to reach a broad consensus”: this is how a Downing Street source defined the spirit of the meeting in Cornwall this week.

The government of Boris Johnson has set itself as its first objective “to re-energize international action” and Biden has underlined this by stating, as soon as he set foot on British soil, that “the United States is back”.

6. Economic recovery

The devastating crisis that the coronavirus has generated shows signs of remission in the countries that make up the G7 and the plans for recovery, which mostly go through massive investment programs and public spending, are also discovering new ones challenges.

With the specter of overheating already haunting economies that have started to emerge from the well, the seven leaders they will try to agree global strategies to secure recovery.

For now, its finance ministers already agreed last week a minimum global corporate tax and to tax large multinationals wherever they make their profits.

7. China

If Russia is the adversary, China is the obsession. Each country has a different strategy when it comes to addressing its relationship with the Asian giant, but the United States will seek to strengthen ties with its allies so that the common front that the G7 embodies (more than 40% of the world’s wealth) acts as a single block in front of Beijing.

And the first movement may be the demand to the World Health Organization for a new investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.

A leak to the British media of the final communiqué of the summit points in that direction, although the language used by the powers to address the matter will have to be examined.

Source: EFE

