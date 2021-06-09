For now, Bilbao Basket continues to work with a horizon in which Mumbrú appears. In fact, he, who was in Madrid a few days ago watching the first playoff game against Valencia, is back in Bilbao.This morning he has been meeting with the sports director, Rafa Pueyo, to continue shaping the squad for next year . There were eight players with a contract in force for next year, but with very affordable exit and cut clauses on both sides. And it has been decided that Serron and Dos Anjos will not continue. The Belgian guard has been the soul of the team in many games. Great replacement for Rigo when he was injured, for the defensive specialist facet, he was something like a ‘warrior’ with Hervelle’s DNA. And Dos Anjos has left his skin in a more leading role than he was initially called, due to Balvin’s injury and illness and Huskic’s low level, which ended up being cut.

Therefore, they stay compared to last year Rousselle, Hakanson, Reyes, Rigo, Miniotas and Kulboka. The club is interested in the continuity of the Greek point guard Athinaiou, who arrived at the last minute as a temporary player due to Rousselle’s injury. And of the trio Brown, Jenkins and Balvin, the brightest players this course, they will try to tie one. The Czech pivot has exorbitant proposals from China and Japan. And on the two escorts, they will not coincide again, or one or neither remains. “They are important players, it is difficult to have Jenkins and Brown, they both occupy the North American position and play in the same position. Jenkins arrived because of Serron’s physical problems and he fit in because we had a free American spot, but it is not easy to occupy the two North American spots in the same position, “explained the sports director, Rafa Pueyo at Onda Cero.

Miribilla’s club has no news that Mumbrú will not fulfill the remaining contract year. “We are working side by side to make the squad for next year. We are going to have him here for next season, I don’t think there will be any surprises, he will be here for sure”, summarizes Pueyo. “The idea is to have the base of what we had this season.” The market is going to move very slowly this summer, because the NBA draft will not take place until July 27 and the summer leagues will not develop until August, when the ACB teams are in full preseason. Many clubs wait for both appointments to make decisions. In Bilbao, the same money will be allocated as last year for the creation of the squad.