Serious mourning in the world of sport, the champion Paola Pigni died of an illness

A very serious one mourning hit the world of sport in the last few hours. There champion of 75 years old, Paola Pigni, is dead due to a sudden sickness, which has left no way out. The doctors on her arrival at the hospital tried to do everything possible to save her, but all their attempts proved in vain.

A sudden and tragic death, which shocked thousands of people. Many on the web, as soon as they became aware of the tragedy, they posted a message to remember the woman, who disappeared too soon.

The drama took place in the afternoon of Friday 11 June. The champion was one of the managers of Fidal and Coni. In fact, on the morning of his death, he also participated in the ceremony for the Food Education Festival.

It was celebrated at the estate of Castel Ponziano, which was also attended by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Up to that point, his health conditions seemed to be great good.

However, at some point, in the late afternoon, the athlete accused a severe illness. The people who were with her soon realized the gravity of her situation and in fact launched quickly the alarm to 118.

The doctors transported Paola Pigni to the hospital St. Eugene of Rome, but despite the attempts of the doctors, his heart has not never resumed beating. They could not help but acknowledge its tragic death.

Paola Pigni’s career

Paola had become a champion just for Athletics. He got a Olympic bronze in the 1500 meters, at the Munich Games, in 1972. In addition, she was world champion for 2 times in cross-country running, in 1973 and 1974.

It was also world record holder, in the 1500 meters in 1969. Your dear friend, Carolina Morace, coach of the Lazio women’s team, has decided to remember the athlete with a message on social media. The woman on her profile wrote:

CREDIT: FACEBOOK