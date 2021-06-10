NAfter Volkswagen and Renault, investigations into the diesel emissions scandal have also been opened against the French car maker Peugeot for fraud. According to the company on Wednesday, it is about “alleged acts of deception in connection with the sale of Euro 5 diesel vehicles in France between 2009 and 2015”.

From French judicial circles it was said that Peugeot was accused of “deception that leads to a danger to human and animal health”.

Peugeot belongs to the Stellantis group, which also includes the manufacturers Citroën and Fiat. According to the group, hearings before French investigative judges in connection with the diesel scandal are already scheduled for these two subsidiaries.

Deposit of 10 million euros

According to Stellantis, Peugeot must leave a deposit of ten million euros and a bank guarantee of 30 million euros in the event that compensation claims should arise.

The company is “currently examining the appropriateness of this measure and whether it should be challenged,” said the group. “Our subsidiaries firmly believe that their emissions control systems met and still do today, and they look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate this.”

The diesel affair started in 2015 when the German carmaker VW admitted after US investigations that it had used cheat software in millions of vehicles. This ensured that the pollutant emissions during tests by the authorities were lower than later on the road. In Germany, the former VW boss Martin Winterkorn and other former or current high-ranking employees have been charged or are on trial for this reason.

An investigation was also opened against Renault this week. The company also denied any wrongdoing.