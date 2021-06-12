Sergio Massa, met this Friday with the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, before embarking for the United States, where the president of the Chamber of Deputies awaits add support of Joe Biden’s administration in the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that seems bogged down.

Sources from the Renovation Front revealed to Clarion that the meeting held in Guzmán’s office in the Palacio de Hacienda helped Massa anticipate the political agenda that the deputy will deploy in the United States as of next Sunday and “the Argentine strategy in the face of negotiations “with the IMF.

In the middle, the former mayor of Tigre must surf the wave of Kirchnerism. In principle, Máximo Kirchner gave him the permission of the Frente de Todos to advance with the talks with Washington. Even as a gesture of communion between Massa and Máximo, next week the budget committee enters the tax relief project that bears the signature of both deputies and the endorsement of the Casa Rosada.

Beyond the tandem between the two main referents of the FdT in the Lower House, Massa travels to the United States with the intention of showing the other side of the Argentine government and for that he will seek to reach “key officials” of Biden, as they allowed to transcend from the very bosom of massism.

Massa’s agenda will begin Sunday with a dinner with Juan González, Biden’s advisor for issues related to relations with Latin America. On Monday he will meet with Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, who heads the Foreign Relations committee and with whom Massa exchanged messages after he supported Argentina’s position in the context of negotiation for debt restructuring.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, the deputy will be received by the undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Julie Chung, who is considered a key State Department official for Latin America, while in the afternoon she will go to the Capitol for an interparliamentary lunch with US legislators.

In addition, Massa will meet with the influential American Jewish Committee, the Caucus of Latino and Jewish Congressmen of the House of Representatives, and the head of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, Bob Menendez. He also has scheduled an interview with the president of the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere and International Economic Policy of the United States House of Deputies, Albio Sires, and on Thursday he will meet with representatives of the Jewish Congress to close the tour with a meeting with the former president. Bill Clinton.

The Government puts tokens to the efforts that the president of the Chamber of Deputies can carry out, at a time when Argentina must refinance the USD 45,000 million of the loan that the IMF granted to the administration of Mauricio Macri in 2018.

It is clear that Guzmán expects a signal from the Fund that could provide a bit of clarity to the expiration dates of the current agreement for 2022 and 2023. But this fact is also fundamental for the future of negotiations due to the postponement of the final maturity with the Paris club.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Economy, Massa and Guzmán also analyzed the details of the “Fiscal Strengthening and Relief Program for Small Taxpayers”, which as explained by the ruling party aims to “give greater tax relief and predictability to the economic activity of monotributistas “.

The initiative was promoted after the uproar that was generated by the recategorization and increase of the Monotax, which led to a retroactive increase in the tax and left millions of taxpayers in debt. The government had to back down with the measure and next week the bill could be debated in committee.

The main details of the project

*Eliminate retroactive increase to January and establishes that the increase will begin to be collected from the month of July.

* Wide of $ 3,530,303 up to $ 3,700,000 As of July 1, the maximum billing value to be included in the Monotax. The lowest category, A, increases the allowable gross income from $ 282,424 to $ 370,000.

* There is also a plan for regularization of unpaid fees and overdue debts or infractions committed as of June 30, 2021 by the tax, pension and social work components, with the “exemption and / or forgiveness of interest, fines and other penalties”. According to the project, there are 1,955,832 monotributistas that have debt in the Simplified Regime.

* Monotributistas who exceeded the upper limit of billing or gross income will remain in the Monotax as long as they do not exceed the new limits.

* In addition, monotaxers in categories H, I, J, K must pay a “special fee” equivalent to 2 times the monthly value of their category.

* The amount arising from the regularization may be paid in cash or in 60 installments at 1.5% monthly interest.

GRB