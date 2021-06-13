The president of the Chamber of Deputies Sergio Massa He landed in Washington on Sunday for a multi-day tour that includes contacts with the White House, US legislators, leaders of the Jewish community, investors and a meeting with former President Bill Clinton. He had his first activity at night: a private dinner with Joe Biden’s official in charge for Latin America, Juan González.

Massa is the first official of the ruling coalition Argentina arriving in Washington since the beginning of the pandemic and the highest profile to date. It does so at a time when our country seeks to strengthen ties with the Biden administration, whose role is vital for any debt renegotiation at the International Monetary Fund.

The leader of the Renewing Front comes with a very leafy agenda, with strong exposure, and that touches all areas. Sunday night began with a private dinner with Juan González, Biden’s special adviser for the region, in an informal setting.

The meeting, which lasted more than two hours, was in the rooftop from the W hotel, a terrace a few blocks from the White House and with one of the best views in Washington.

Both achieved good harmony in the visit that the diplomat made in April to Buenos Aires and in which he was a special guest of Massa to his home in Tigre. There, between empanadas, asado and malbec, they told relaxed anecdotes, but they also talked about the bilateral relationship, the negotiation of the debt with the IMF and the vaccines against the Covid that Argentina craves so much. Tonight surely the same topics were touched.

This Monday begins its formal activity, with a work meeting at the Embassy, ​​piloted by Jorge Argüello, and then a meeting with the president of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Gregory Meeks.

Tuesday will have a busy day: you will see the Undersecretary of State for the region, Julie Chang, with which you will analyze bilateral issues. Later he will meet with various leaders of the Jewish community (the Director Director of the Institute of Latino Affairs, Dina siegel vann, and the Chief of Political Affairs, Jason Isaacson, of the American Jewish Committee) and also with legislators who are members of the Caucus of Latino and Jewish Congressmen of the House of Representatives, including Republicans Mario Diaz Balart Y Jaime Herrera Beutler and the democrats Hadrian Espaillaty Debbie Wasserman Schulz. You will also meet with the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Senators of the United States Congress, Bob Menendez.

On Wednesday he meets with the president of the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere and International Economic Policy of the Chamber of Deputies, Albio Sires, and in the afternoon he will make a presentation at the Interamerican Dialogue on the challenges Argentina faces today.

On Tuesday and Wednesday he will have two dinners at the embassy with businessmen and relevant economic actors and members of the Argentine community in Washington.

On Thursday he will travel to New York, where will you meet Jack Rosen, President of the American Jewish Congress, and then he will have a presentation at the Council of Americas, where investors interested in Argentina will participate.

Before leaving, his tour closes with a meeting with the former Democratic president Bill Clinton.

