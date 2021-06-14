Buenos Aires Security Minister Sergio Berni struck down President Alberto Fernández for the controversial phrase that “the Argentines came from the ships”, which offended representatives of native peoples and resulted in endless criticism.

Now the (not so) friendly fire came from the histrionic Axel Kicillof cabinet official who, in a nutshell, was very hard with the President.

“It seems to me that, beyond being excused, I am one of those who believe that it is impossible to know who we are and where we are going if we don’t know where we come from“, he started.

While the President tried to summon Octavio Paz but ended up quoting his friend Litto Nebbia, Berni replied with a very peronist phrase: a reference to Arturo Jauretche.

“Being a national, as Jauretche described it, is a mixture of Creole, indigenous and foreign blood, which It has nothing to do with that phrase that they have come down from the ships“, Shooting.

Finally, he said that “beyond that, whether or not it was an outburst, for us it has a strategic look, because you cannot know where we are going if you do not know where we come from, “he reiterated.

Sergio Berni has been attacking the national government for a long time, especially his peer in Fernández’s cabinet, Sabina Frederic.

He is heard saying that you don’t have to get along to rule, but whenever you can throw a dart. The last shots were raised to the President and it seems that only the support of Cristina Kirchner justifies their escalation.

And to reaffirm his differences in “Peronist sentiment” between his opinion and how he handles himself in office, Berni said that he has “many differences with the national government, and not only in matters of security. Some that are coffee discussions and others that are very deep“.

“I want to see how different decisions that the Government has to make are going to end. For example, the Hidrovía, for those of us who are Peronists with a nationalist perspective, that decision is not alien and harmless. We believe that it is a strategic resource,” he explained. .

The presidential phrase



President Alberto Fernández made a striking and questioned mistake in a press conference he gave with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, last Wednesday, when quoting the Mexican poet Octavio Paz, when in fact he was mentioning a verse from a Litto song. Nebbia.

“Octavio Paz once wrote that the Mexicans came out of the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines came from the ships. They were ships that came from Europe,” said the Argentine president at the official ceremony held in the pink House.

Then, with the rain of criticism from different fronts, the President apologized.

“It was stated more than once that ‘we Argentines descend from the ships’. In the first half of the 20th century, we received more than 5 million immigrants who lived with our native peoples. Our diversity is proud, “Fernández tweeted and apologized to those who were offended.

DS