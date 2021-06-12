The sister of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, State Duma deputy from United Russia, Larisa Shoigu, was buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow. About it reported on the website of the lower house of parliament.

The funeral ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin and the deputies. Volodin said that since 2007 Larisa Shoigu has worked professionally and responsibly on many legislative initiatives. “She was respected by her colleagues, supported by the inhabitants of her native Tuva. I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of Larisa Kuzhugetovna, ”he added.

The death of Larisa Shoigu became known on June 10. According to the deputy head of the United Russia faction, member of the Committee for Control and Regulation in the State Duma Larisa Karmazina, she died as a result of a stroke, which became a complication of the coronavirus. On June 11, mourning was declared in her homeland in Tuva.