The Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), together with Airbus, Indra and Tikehau Capital, has created a private equity fund focused on the aerospace sector, called Ace Aerofondo, initially endowed with 100 million euros, aimed at investing in those companies that They are part of the Spanish aerospace supply chain that have been damaged by the effects of the crisis derived from the pandemic.

The constitution of this fund takes place just when the final phase of the sale of ITP Aero by Rolls-Royce begins, which puts the value of the Spanish company at around 1,500 million euros. In fact, the British firm decided to delay the deadline by a week to allow time for other offers to appear by the Spanish manufacturer of engines for military and commercial aviation.

More information

The origin of this fund is based on initiatives aimed at strengthening the aeronautical industry through the development and consolidation of the sector, as announced by SEPI on Wednesday. Its subsidiary Sepides has participated in the constitution of the fund with an initial commitment of 33.3 million euros, the same amount as that contributed by Tikehau Capital, while Airbus has committed with 28.3 million and Indra with 5 million.

After the investment of the 100 million with which this fund begins its life, other investors will be able to increase its size by the same amount. Ace Aerofondo may carry out its activity for a maximum of 12 years, with the planned investment period being the first three years extendable to five. Its governance will fall on a strategic committee and an investment committee.

There are more than 70 medium-sized auxiliary companies that play a relevant role within the Spanish industrial fabric that will be able to benefit from this strategic investment vehicle to continue adding value to the Spanish aerospace sector, which has a long history of results in both niches and in broader markets of the aerospace and defense industry, according to SEPI.

Indra purchase

On the other hand, Minsait, Indra’s information technology company, has acquired Flat 101, a digital marketing consultancy specialized in business optimization on-line in the areas of strategy, consulting, recruitment, conversion and e-commerce sales, according to a statement sent by the company. The Spanish technology company has not disclosed the amount of the transaction.

Flat 101 has a team of 150 professionals with extensive experience in the field of digital marketing and sales. Minsait assures that with the acquisition of Flat 101 it is positioned with a complete offer in both sectors.