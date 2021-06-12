Dakar (WAM)

His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and his accompanying delegation, at the Presidential Palace in the Senegalese capital, Dakar. The delegation of the Council included the Senegalese Member of Parliament, the Member of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace from Senegal, Baba Sana Mbaye, and Khaled Al Mahmoud, the advisor to the President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.

During the reception, the Senegalese president praised the council’s achievements in mobilizing and unifying international efforts to support tolerance and peace around the world, and the council’s initiatives to cultivate and spread the values ​​of tolerance in various societies to reach a more secure and peaceful future. The two sides reviewed the possibility of opening a representative office of the council in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, where the Senegalese president welcomed this initiative, affirming his support for the council’s work.

For his part, Al-Jarwan reviewed the latest developments in the work of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, its International Parliament, and its General Assembly, praising the position and role of the Republic of Senegal, the leadership and people, in supporting the values ​​of peace and initiatives of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, stressing the positive impact of Senegal on its African and regional surroundings, which has strengthened the The importance of opening a regional office for the Council.