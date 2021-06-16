The Senate promises to expand the scope of the new Refis to allow micro and small companies from Simples Nacional to also settle tax debts at a discount.

A senator’s project Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) will be appended to the original project of Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) proposing the Refis do Simples. Jorginho Mello discussed the matter with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who is the rapporteur of the new Refis and leader of the government in the Senate, on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

Jorginho Mello calls the project RELP (Extraordinary Long-Term Renegotiation) and proposes discounts of 50% to 60% of the interest and fines related to the debts of micro and small companies. “The pandemic made everyone feel bad. The company cannot sell, how will it pay taxes? So go renegotiate, take a breather”, he stated.

Fernando Bezerra Coelho wants full discount of fines and interest. He will consult the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) about the legality of this discount on this Wednesday (16.Jun.2021). He has also said that the new Refis will cover pre-covid-19 pandemic debts.

The new Refis is on the agenda of Thursday (June 17, 2021) of the Senate. Fernando Bezerra will present his opinion on the same day. The House, however, may not have time to evaluate the project if the vote on the privatization of Eletrobras is delayed.

