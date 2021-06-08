Selena Quintanilla’s music still resonates 25 years after her tragic death and her father is aware of it, for this reason, he decided to write a book whose stories have never been told in the more than 20 publications about the singer’s life.

The interpreter’s followers learned that Abraham Quintanilla I had finished writing the book; however, the date of its publication was uncertain. This happened in February 2020.

“Today I finally finished the last chapter of my book that I have been writing for the last few months,” wrote Quintanilla on Facebook, who received the advice and collaboration of the writer Nancy De Los Santos to realize one of his dreams.

Selena’s father also wrote on his social networks that “since my daughter Selena died, I wanted to write a book.” This desire materialized a week ago, because it is already available to buy through the internet. For now it is on sale in the United States and in English, and costs $ 26 via Amazon.

Regarding the books that address the artistic and family life of the star of “Forbidden Love”, the author of A father’s dream (title of the publication) stated that in Selena’s Secret: The Revealing Story Behind Her Tragic Death, by writer María Celeste Arrarás, what really happened was not told.

“My family, I and Chris Pérez know exactly what happened,” wrote Quintanilla, adding that none of the authors of the more than 20 books that have been published about Selena had interviewed her daughter.

In some passages of A father’s dream, details were included about the greatest tragedy of the author’s life; However, it also tells of those experiences where happiness in the family and success in music prevailed.

Selena Quintanilla, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.